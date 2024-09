While perusing the images captured by several cellular trail cameras recently, I noticed a camera at one location was taking crooked pictures.

I had seen it before, and I knew exactly what caused the issue. Sure enough, an image captured just minutes earlier showed two bears wandering in front of the camera. They obviously found it and did what bears do: wreaked havoc.

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here