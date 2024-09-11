Mankato artist wins Minnesota waterfowl stamp contest

Mankato artist Kurt Kegler has won the Minnesota waterfowl stamp contest with an acrylic painting of a cackling goose, a species that looks like a smaller version of a Canada goose.

Michael Sieve, of Rushford, earned second place with a cackling goose painting done in oil and acrylic. Third place went to Stephen Hamrick, of Lakeville, with a painting of a cackling goose done in acrylic.

The winners were selected out of 12 eligible submissions.

The waterfowl stamp may be purchased in combination with a hunting license, or as a collectible. Visit the Minnesota DNR website for more information about habitat stamps and contest guidelines.