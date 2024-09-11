Search
Wednesday, September 11th, 2024
My Account

Breaking News for

Sportsmen Since 1968

Main Menu
Menu
Search
My Account
Wednesday, September 11th, 2024

Breaking News for

Sportsmen Since 1968

Main Menu
Menu
Subscribe to Outdoor News

Fly-fishing utilized as a means of providing for vets through Ohio’s Patriots on the Fly

Patriots on the Fly is a new, Ohio-based non-profit fishing group that teaches service-connected veterans the art of fly-fishing. The program features classroom educational work as well as on-the-water instruction in fly fishing, featuring the on the stream discipline of steelhead trout fishing (above) as well as more traditional fishing methods for species such as largemouth bass (below). (Photos courtesy Patriots on the Fly)

Diane Wantz, of Mentor, Ohio, is lucky. She’s been able to combine her passion for fly fishing and giving back to those men and women who have served in our Armed Forces.
Wantz is president of Patriots on the Fly, a new group in Ohio that describes itself as a “conduit to the world of fly fishing for disabled veterans.”
Wantz and her group of volunteers got to know one another through another national fly-fishing group and decided to branch off and form the non-profit Patriots on the Fly just for Ohio. The program began this May.

digital devicesThis content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here.

Share on Social

Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Email

Hand-Picked For You

Related Articles

Copyright © 2024Outdoor News. All rights reserved.
Website Designed by Sievers Creative

For a limited time, you can get full access to breaking news, all original Outdoor News stories and updates from the entire Great Lakes Region and beyond, the most up-to-date fishing & hunting reports, lake maps, photo & video galleries, the latest gear, wild game cooking tips and recipes, fishing & hunting tips from pros and experts, bonus web content and much, much more, all on your smartphone, tablet or desktop For just a buck per month!

Sign Up Now

Some restrictions apply. Not valid with other promotions. $1 per month for 6 months (you will be billed $6) and then your subscription will renew at standard subscription rates. For more information see Terms and Conditions. This offer only applies to OutdoorNews.com and not for any Outdoor News print subscriptions. Offer valid thru 3/31/23.

Already a subscriber to OutdoorNews.com? Click here to login.

Before you go... Get the latest outdoor news sent to your inbox.


Sign up for our free newsletter.

Email Address(Required)
Name
What outdoor activities interest you?