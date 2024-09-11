Fly-fishing utilized as a means of providing for vets through Ohio’s Patriots on the Fly

Diane Wantz, of Mentor, Ohio, is lucky. She’s been able to combine her passion for fly fishing and giving back to those men and women who have served in our Armed Forces.

Wantz is president of Patriots on the Fly, a new group in Ohio that describes itself as a “conduit to the world of fly fishing for disabled veterans.”

Wantz and her group of volunteers got to know one another through another national fly-fishing group and decided to branch off and form the non-profit Patriots on the Fly just for Ohio. The program began this May.

