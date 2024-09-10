Michigan Mixed Bag: Bass Pro Shops announces plans for new Outdoor World serving Lansing

Lansing — Bass Pro Shops announced plans for a new Outdoor World retail location in Lansing. Bass Pro Shops’ newest store will be the company’s sixth in Michigan. The 85,000 square-foot Outdoor World retail destination will be in the Delta Crossing development and is expected to open in early 2026.

“It’s an honor to have the opportunity to serve the sportsmen and women in the Lansing area. We are excited to provide a broad selection of high-quality products at remarkable low club prices and to support customers with genuine friendly, expert service,” said legendary angler, noted conservationist and Bass Pro Shops founder Johnny Morris.

Lansing — The Michigan DNR’s Becoming an Outdoors-Woman program will host two Beyond BOW events Oct. 12 in Eaton County.

Introduction to Archery will be held 9 a.m. to noon. The cost is $25 and the session is limited to 15 participants.

Wild Game Butchering Class will be held 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. The cost is $10 and the session is limited to 16 participants.

Registration materials for the Beyond BOW sessions will be available at Michigan.gov/BOW closer to these events. Those signed-up for BOW email notifications will receive an email when event details and registration materials are available on the DNR website.

To keep up with the latest on BOW, sign-up for email notifications at Michigan.gov/BOW. You can also follow BOW on Facebook or Instagram.

For questions and updates including location contact the DNR’s BOW coordinator at DNRBOW@Michigan.gov.

Register Now for 2024 Michigan Inland Lakes Convention

Grand Rapids, Mich. — Spark new ideas and learn the latest in lake stewardship at the Michigan Inland Lakes Convention, Oct. 2-4 in Grand Rapids.

Lakefront property owners, lake scientists, industry professionals, policy makers, conservationists and anyone with a passion for Michigan’s inland lakes is encouraged to attend.

The theme of the 2024 convention is “Working Together for Healthy Lakes,” and it will include presentations and workshops dedicated to engaging, educating and empowering those who live and work on inland lakes. Join sessions on community stewardship, wake boating, riparian laws, watershed conservation, fisheries and more. Some of this year’s workshop topics include: Ecology and ID of freshwater algae in Michigan; Hands-on aquatic invasive plant training; and Amphibians and reptiles in inland lakes.

The deadline to register is Sept. 24, so sign up today to save your spot. Contact Joe Nohner at 517-599-6825 or Christina Baugher at 517-582-3245 to register and for more info.

Apply by Oct. 15 to Serve on Trails Workgroup

Lansing — The DNR is seeking applications for an opening on the Nonmotorized Advisory Workgroup, which consists of nine people each serving four-year terms and contributing as volunteers (travel expenses to and from meetings are eligible for reimbursement).

The group works closely with the Michigan Trails Advisory Council, providing advice to the DNR on the creation, development, operation and maintenance of the state’s nonmotorized trail system.

Online applications will be accepted through Oct. 15. Email DNR-Trails@Michigan.gov for more info.