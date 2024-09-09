Search
Monday, September 9th, 2024
Monday, September 9th, 2024

Breaking News for

Sportsmen Since 1968

Commentary: Trout Unlimited continues to oppose sensible wild vs. stocked trout regulations in Pennsylvania

The secession of stocking on Pennsylvania's Class A trout streams has been a bone of contention with many anglers since the program was instituted over 40 years ago. (Stock photo)

The secession of stocking on Pennsylvania’s Class A trout streams has been a bone of contention with many anglers since the program was instituted over 40 years ago. In the beginning, any stream identified as Class A could be stocked. There were often angler protests.
More recently there was controversy over ending stocking on Cold Stream, Big Moores Run and Freeman Run – all northcentral Pennsylvania streams that are now Class A. Political pressure enabled Big Moores Run to be returned to the stocking list. Not so for Freeman Run or Cold Stream. Where is the consistency?

