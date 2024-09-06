Search
Friday, September 6th, 2024
Friday, September 6th, 2024

Episode 504 – Early bird hunting, elk public meeting, 10-gauge shotguns, Wisconsin DNR secretary

Managing Editor Rob Drieslein and Editor Tim Spielman kick off the show with a recap of the early teal hunting season, plus… would a swan hunting season generate more money for the DNR? Then Eric Michel from the DNR joins the show to talk about a new state elk management plan and a public meeting on elk next week in Thief River Falls. Phil Bourjaily then stops in for a fun chat making the case for the 10-gauge shotgun. He and Drieslein also talk nontoxic shot and Iowa pheasants. Tim Lesmeister helps wrap up the broadcast with discussion on the Pacific Northwest spotted owl controversy, the lack of a DNR secretary in Wisconsin, and some early Canada goose hunting tips.

