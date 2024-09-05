Squirrels are perfect for starting out young hunters

September used to have that sweet and sour feeling. Sweet because squirrel season opened Sept. 1. Sour because my leisurely, summer mornings sipping hot, black coffee while relaxing and writing in my journals, or reading hunting and fishing magazines, ended.
Sadly, September officially ended my summer vacation. Being an occupational welding and cabinetmaking teacher in a vocational school, September meant the beginning of another school year. My leisurely mornings quickly became busy earlier than my summer mornings.
My weekends, however, were saved for woodland wanderings, sometimes alone and sometimes with my own children.