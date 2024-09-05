BASS sets 2025 rules for forward-facing sonar

Birmingham, Ala. — Bass Anglers Sportsmen Society (B.A.S.S.) on Wednesday, Sept. 4, announced that it is not banning live sonar for its 2025 season. Instead, the anglers in its Bassmaster Elite Series and Bassmaster Classic must now follow new equipment standardization rules that place what the organization calls “guardrails” on what and how much forward-facing sonar technology anglers can use.

The organization said that Elite and Classic competitors will now be allowed only one live transducer. In a piece posted on the Bassmasters website, James Hall, editor-in-chief of Bassmaster Magazine, said that – based on an extensive review of equipment that tournament anglers are employing – that’s four fewer than some anglers had, and two less than most.

“(This) creates a level playing field. It eliminates the ability for anglers to idle expansive areas with transom-mounted live transducers to scout a lake at a high rate of speed. Now, patterning bass is imperative. You have to understand a fishery and seasonal patterns to know where to start,” said Hall, who served on the organization’s technology committee.

The new rules also only permit transducers made for freshwater. In addition, the new regulations prohibit transom-mounted trolling motors and limit total inches of screen to 55 inches.

“Live sonar legitimately helps people catch more fish. Elite Series pros are the world’s best instructors. By standardizing live sonar technology and adding some restrictive components to its use, I believe we will see the best of both worlds: old school know-how to find fish and new-world ways to catch them,” Hall wrote.