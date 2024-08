While Illinois DNR did expand the length of the Restricted Archery Zone deer season this year, it did not add counties to the special zone it created back in 2018.

When the bow season opens Oct. 1, hunters in Champaign, Douglas, Macon, Moultrie, and Piatt counties will only be allowed to take antlered deer. Until now, the special season had that “buck-only”requirement until Oct. 15. It will stretch until Oct. 31 in 2024.

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here