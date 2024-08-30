Search
Friday, August 30th, 2024
My Account

Breaking News for

Sportsmen Since 1968

Main Menu
Menu
Search
My Account
Friday, August 30th, 2024

Breaking News for

Sportsmen Since 1968

Main Menu
Menu
Subscribe to Outdoor News

Episode 503 – Hunting starts, deer outlook, firearms safety instructor of year, Iowa pheasants

Managing Editor Rob Drieslein and Editor Tim Spielman launch the show with an outlook for early teal and other seasons kicking off this weekend, plus they offer a preview of a Sept. 10 meeting in northwestern Minnesota on state elk management. Barb Keller from the Minnesota DNR then visits the show to preview deer hunting this fall and remind folks of the Sept. 5 deadline to apply for antlerless tags. Jerry Ludwig is the newest firearms safety instructor of the year, and he joins Drieslein to chat about firearms safety. Tim Lesmeister helps wrap up the broadcast with discussion of Iowa’s lower pheasant outlook, and Drieslein recaps his field day of volunteer work on Lake Vermilion with Sportsmen for the Boundary Waters and onX.

Share on Social

Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Email

Hand-Picked For You

Related Articles

Copyright © 2024Outdoor News. All rights reserved.
Website Designed by Sievers Creative

For a limited time, you can get full access to breaking news, all original Outdoor News stories and updates from the entire Great Lakes Region and beyond, the most up-to-date fishing & hunting reports, lake maps, photo & video galleries, the latest gear, wild game cooking tips and recipes, fishing & hunting tips from pros and experts, bonus web content and much, much more, all on your smartphone, tablet or desktop For just a buck per month!

Sign Up Now

Some restrictions apply. Not valid with other promotions. $1 per month for 6 months (you will be billed $6) and then your subscription will renew at standard subscription rates. For more information see Terms and Conditions. This offer only applies to OutdoorNews.com and not for any Outdoor News print subscriptions. Offer valid thru 3/31/23.

Already a subscriber to OutdoorNews.com? Click here to login.

Before you go... Get the latest outdoor news sent to your inbox.


Sign up for our free newsletter.

Email Address(Required)
Name
What outdoor activities interest you?