Episode 503 – Hunting starts, deer outlook, firearms safety instructor of year, Iowa pheasants

Managing Editor Rob Drieslein and Editor Tim Spielman launch the show with an outlook for early teal and other seasons kicking off this weekend, plus they offer a preview of a Sept. 10 meeting in northwestern Minnesota on state elk management. Barb Keller from the Minnesota DNR then visits the show to preview deer hunting this fall and remind folks of the Sept. 5 deadline to apply for antlerless tags. Jerry Ludwig is the newest firearms safety instructor of the year, and he joins Drieslein to chat about firearms safety. Tim Lesmeister helps wrap up the broadcast with discussion of Iowa’s lower pheasant outlook, and Drieslein recaps his field day of volunteer work on Lake Vermilion with Sportsmen for the Boundary Waters and onX.