September 5 is the deadline to apply for an antlerless tag in deer permit areas designated as lottery areas. Here are the details.
MN Daily Update: Apply for your antlerless deer permit by Sept. 5
Share on Social
Hand-Picked For You
Related Articles
Volunteers improve remote Wildlife Management Area on Minnesota’s Lake Vermilion
More than 50 volunteers tackled a border country landscape last Saturday in the name of improving access to state public
Minnesota Pro Fishing Tip of the Week: Attaining a Mille Lacs walleye limit
A common thing we keep seeing and hearing from the influx of anglers on Lake Mille Lacs is that they’re
WI Daily Update: Enroll in a hunter education course
Fall hunting seasons are on the horizon, which means it’s a good time to think about enrolling in a hunter