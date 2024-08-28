Gear & Gadgets: Sig Sauer offers Marksman Elite ammo, and more

Open tipped match grade ammunition designed specifically for use in the legendary M1 Garand rifle. Manufactured to exacting standards for dependable, affordable accuracy.

Utilizing the highest quality components available, SIG SAUER’s OTM Match ammunition delivers exceptional accuracy round after round. Featuring dependable primers and clean-burning propellants each round has been meticulously designed to deliver competition level performance.

The 30-06 SPRG ammunition has been designed and developed specifically for use in the M1 Garand rifle platform, delivering maximum performance whether for use in competition or practice.

Based on a handful of reviews from customers, it scored well in quality, value and accuracy as a great option for reliable ammunition.

More information can be found online at www.sigsauer.com.

PRAIRIE GRASS OUTFITTERS RUFF LAND INTERMEDIATE DOG KENNEL

With hunting season just around the corner, Prairie Grass Outfitters is excited to introduce the Ruff Land Intermediate Dog Kennel. Designed by outfitters, hunters, and dog trainers, this kennel sets the standard for built-to-last intermediate sized dog crates.

One-piece, molded, high-density polyethylene construction eliminates weak points and debris-collecting seams for top-end strength and easy-to-clean convenience. Built-in metal inserts that let you secure stacked kennels and join like kennels side-by-side with Coupler Kits (not included). It weighs just 24 pounds, is an airline-approved design, and comes with a manufacturer’s 1-year warranty.

The Intermediate Kennel is designed with a vent hole pattern with standard, 1 3/8-inch hole size, two finger holes in the back, and can be stacked and customized with the add-on options. It’s also available in a back seat rider and large models.

Visit www.prairiegrassoutfitters.com or call (612) 868-3974 for ordering and more information.

PREMIER BISMUTH FROM REMINGTON

The new Remington Premier Bismuth lets you hit harder and farther. Loaded with deadly HEVI-BISMUTHTM, the dense blended shot flies farther with an increased retained energy vs steel, giving you greater performance at greater distances.

Premier Bismuth is loaded with top-tier Remington components and is just as lethal in the marsh as it is chasing pheasants.

It’s an all-season load for waterfowl or upland hunts featuring non-toxic, 9.64g/cc density, that hits like lead. It’s superior to steel since it’s 22% more dense and offers 44% more downrange energy.

Premier Bismuth is available in 12, 20, 16, 28 gauge, and .410 loads and is safe to shoot in all barrels, including vintage shotguns.

Visit www.remington.com for more information.

KUIU PRESENTS HOODIE FOR HOT WEATHER

This hot-weather hoodie combines an ultralight AirMatrix Technology woven fabric with micro-openings across the upper and chest, with a comfortable yet durable knit fabric across the back and underarm. This hybrid design provides unmatched cooling, comfort, and rapid-drying performance. It’s ideal for hot conditions above 70 degrees Fahrenheit.

Some breathable fabrics are ventilated with punctured, burned or perforated holes. These processes damage the fibers, decreasing the fabrics durability. AirMatrix Technology leverages a soluble yarn that’s woven into the fabric. With out proprietary technology, the yarn is dissolved, leaving the rest of the fabric intact. The result is a matrix of micro-openings for unmatched breathability, durability, and quick-drying performance.

The hoodie offers sun protection and is equipped with Silvadur Anti-odor Technology. It comes in various colors ranging from solid stone grey to various camouflage.

More product details can be found online at www.KUIU.com/collections/shop-all.

ALPS OUTDOORZ OFFERS A SLEEK PACK FOR HUNTING

The all-new Elite frame is 30% lighter and 30% stronger than previous pack frames.

In addition, this new frame hits higher benchmarks of performance and ergonomics thanks to an adjustable torso length, fully adjustable load lifters, contoured lumbar support, anti-sway waist belt, and a quiet and breathable 3D air mesh suspension with an anti-slip lumbar pad.

The Elite system is designed so that the frame can be used as a standalone solution for hauling meat and capes. A large front load panel and two side panels feature buckle compression straps that allow the hunter to properly balance and secure heavy loads without shifting. The total weight for the frame comes in at an impressive 3 lbs. 10 oz. What’s more, the loaded Elite frame can accommodate one of two Elite pack bags, which use compression straps to secure the frame over top of the meat load. This allows the hunter the option of packing their game and gear out in a single trip.

The Elite frame received the NRA Golden Bullseye Award in 2023, for its high performance and versatility in the field.

More information can be found online at www.alpsoutdoorz.com.

