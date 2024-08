A backlash over changes to hunts created for disabled hunters is having an effect on the minds of Michigan Natural Resources Commission members who supported for the proposal.

The NRC at its July 11 meeting voted 4-3 to restrict youth and disabled firearms hunts to antlerless deer only. Proponents of both user groups made their thoughts known to NRC members since the meeting, with backers of disabled hunters apparently leaving a big impression.

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here