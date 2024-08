Right now, my strategy is to home in on a buck that I’d like to chase this season. Although I have several bucks I know made it through last winter, they’ve been MIA for the most part this year. While the fatalist in me wants to start panicking, I’ve been around the block enough times by now to know that things will change so drastically in the next month and a half that patterns are going to change weekly if not almost daily by the time September arrives.

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here