Enjoy truck pulls, a mud bog, arm wrestling, a Taylor Swift inspired kids party, and more this weekend at the Florence County Fair. Come to Grouse Camp in Eagle River, September 20-22. Great salmon action continues on Lake Michigan off Sheboygan. Jeff shares some exciting news. Dan heads to Lake Tomahawk for the World Musky Hunt.
Dan Small Outdoors Radio: Show 1934
Share on Social
Hand-Picked For You
Related Articles
Michigan DNR says EHD found in St. Joseph County deer, more cases expected
Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease has reared its ugly head once again in Michigan’s deer herd.
A dead deer found in
Hunter in Alaska recovering after being mauled by bear and shot amid effort to fend it off
A hunter in Alaska was hospitalized after being mauled by a brown bear and shot during an effort to fend
Still in search of trout in late summer? Here are some tactics
If you spend time out West talking to trout fishermen, you’ll notice a few things. The first is that they