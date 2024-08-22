Episode 53 — Keeping the round goby out of Lake Champlain

Meg Modley, of the Lake Champlain Basin Program, and angler/conservationist Ed Skorupski join the podcast to talk about the invasive round goby, which has migrated through the St. Lawrence River, Lake Ontario and the Mohawk River and is now in the Hudson River. This creates a real concern for the Lake Champlain ecosystem, which is enjoying a continuously improving lake trout fishery, as well as for other species which would fall victim to an eventual goby infestation.