Search
Wednesday, August 21st, 2024
My Account

Breaking News for

Sportsmen Since 1968

Main Menu
Menu
Search
My Account
Wednesday, August 21st, 2024

Breaking News for

Sportsmen Since 1968

Main Menu
Menu
Subscribe to Outdoor News

More hunters meant greater 2023 pheasant harvest in Iowa

An estimated 83,600 hunters pursued pheasants in Iowa last fall, up from 63,500 in 2022. (File photo courtesy of John Pollman)

Des Moines, Iowa — Iowa’s pheasant hunters bagged more than 590,000 roosters last fall, the most since 2007. The 62% increase in harvest was due to a strong population of pheasants and to a 32% increase in the number of pheasant hunters.

“We’ve had a pheasant population that could support a harvest of around 600,000 birds for a few years now, but we couldn’t reach that total until our hunter numbers returned to the mid-2000s level. Last year they did, and our harvest reflected that,” said Todd Bogenschutz, upland wildlife research biologist with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.

Bogenschutz estimated more than 83,600 hunters pursued pheasants in Iowa last fall, up from 63,500 in 2022.

MORE IOWA COVERAGE FROM OUTDOOR NEWS:

Iowa’s largest clean water event, Okoboji Blue Water Festival, draws huge crowds

Tips for dove, teal hunters as Sept. 1 openers near in Iowa

Bucks of summer provide a great viewing experience

Drought years benefit ground-nesting birds such as turkeys and pheasants, and with three straight years of drought and mild winters, pheasant survival and nesting success was good. And the population was confirmed each year by the annual August pheasant survey.

The 2024 pheasant survey concluded Aug. 15, and while the results are expected to show a population slightly lower due to spring flooding, Iowa hunters should still expect to find good bird numbers across much of the northern half of the state. The results will be online by early September.

Iowa’s quail harvest increased by an estimated 42% to more than 30,000 birds, thanks, in part, to an 18% increase in hunter numbers.

Iowa’s rabbit harvest declined by 23% to an estimated 68,500. Squirrel harvest increased 11% to more than 94,000, and 35% more mourning doves were taken in 2023 than in 2022, likely do to 39% more hunters sitting in the sunflowers.

Share on Social

Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Email

Hand-Picked For You

Related Articles

Copyright © 2024Outdoor News. All rights reserved.
Website Designed by Sievers Creative

For a limited time, you can get full access to breaking news, all original Outdoor News stories and updates from the entire Great Lakes Region and beyond, the most up-to-date fishing & hunting reports, lake maps, photo & video galleries, the latest gear, wild game cooking tips and recipes, fishing & hunting tips from pros and experts, bonus web content and much, much more, all on your smartphone, tablet or desktop For just a buck per month!

Sign Up Now

Some restrictions apply. Not valid with other promotions. $1 per month for 6 months (you will be billed $6) and then your subscription will renew at standard subscription rates. For more information see Terms and Conditions. This offer only applies to OutdoorNews.com and not for any Outdoor News print subscriptions. Offer valid thru 3/31/23.

Already a subscriber to OutdoorNews.com? Click here to login.

Before you go... Get the latest outdoor news sent to your inbox.


Sign up for our free newsletter.

Email Address(Required)
Name
What outdoor activities interest you?