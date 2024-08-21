Backyard and Beyond: A white bird on dark water

Vern Lemasters volunteers at a massive national wildlife refuge in southern Illinois and enjoys photographing its diverse wildlife. He used a long lens to capture a dramatic shot of a great egret, hunting just before dark.

