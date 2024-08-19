Search
Monday, August 19th, 2024
My Account

Breaking News for

Sportsmen Since 1968

Main Menu
Menu
Search
My Account
Monday, August 19th, 2024

Breaking News for

Sportsmen Since 1968

Main Menu
Menu
Subscribe to Outdoor News

Redwood Falls man is Minnesota DNR’s 2023 volunteer firearms safety instructor of the year

The Minnesota DNR’s 2023 volunteer firearms safety instructor of the year, Jerry Ludwig, of Redwood Falls, is shown here with Regional Training Officer Phil George (left) and Conservation Officer Luke Gutzwiller (right). (Minnesota DNR photo)

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has named Jerry Ludwig, of Redwood Falls, as the 2023 volunteer firearms safety instructor of the year.

Ludwig has been a volunteer instructor since the early 2000s, having certified more than 750 students in firearms safety. He’s a veteran shooting sports enthusiast who actively recruits new instructors, a shooting coach, and a volunteer who’s especially devoted to getting youth involved in the outdoors.

“The most rewarding part, for me, is when the kids earn their certificate for completing firearms safety, and then show it to their parents,” Ludwig said. “The kids are smiling; the parents are smiling. It’s just a great accomplishment for the kids, and it’s one of those big first steps in growing up.”

CO Luke Gutzwiller, who was stationed in Redwood Falls before transferring recently to Montevideo, nominated Ludwig for the award, writing, in part, “To say Jerry is active in his community is an understatement.”

MORE COVERAGE FROM MINNESOTA OUTDOOR NEWS:

Waterfowl numbers take a dive during 2024 breeding duck survey in Minnesota

What can grouse hunters expect this fall? A 2024 regional forecast from the Outdoor News coverage area

New voluntary ‘Upland Bird Hunter Diary’ expected to provide clearer picture of upland bird hunting in Minnesota

Among his many roles is volunteering with his local Pheasants Forever chapter (he was the longtime youth coordinator), coaching 4-H shooting and high school trap teams, and helping kids build wood duck and blue bird houses.

CO Matt Loftness, who is stationed in Marshall and has worked for years with Ludwig, said: “He is always willing to listen to the students with any questions they have and answer and help with a big smile. He is always willing to assist if he’s available – you never have to ask twice.”

More than 4,000 volunteer instructors teach DNR firearms safety courses across the state. Since the firearms safety program began in 1955, more than 1.3 million students have been certified.

DNR firearms safety certification is required of anyone born after Dec. 31, 1979 to buy a hunting license in Minnesota. Youth age 11 and older can attend a firearms safety certification course and receive their certificate, which becomes valid at age 12.

For more information on the dates and locations of available safety courses, and to sign up for alerts when new classes are added, see the DNR’s website.

Share on Social

Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Email

Hand-Picked For You

Related Articles

New York’s Outdoor Calendar

Staff Report August 19, 2024

A look at upcoming outdoors-related events from across New York published in the Aug. 23, 2024, edition of Outdoor News.

Copyright © 2024Outdoor News. All rights reserved.
Website Designed by Sievers Creative

For a limited time, you can get full access to breaking news, all original Outdoor News stories and updates from the entire Great Lakes Region and beyond, the most up-to-date fishing & hunting reports, lake maps, photo & video galleries, the latest gear, wild game cooking tips and recipes, fishing & hunting tips from pros and experts, bonus web content and much, much more, all on your smartphone, tablet or desktop For just a buck per month!

Sign Up Now

Some restrictions apply. Not valid with other promotions. $1 per month for 6 months (you will be billed $6) and then your subscription will renew at standard subscription rates. For more information see Terms and Conditions. This offer only applies to OutdoorNews.com and not for any Outdoor News print subscriptions. Offer valid thru 3/31/23.

Already a subscriber to OutdoorNews.com? Click here to login.

Before you go... Get the latest outdoor news sent to your inbox.


Sign up for our free newsletter.

Email Address(Required)
Name
What outdoor activities interest you?