UTV Buyers’ Guide: What do updated lineups in the quad market look like for 2025?

Following nine consecutive years of steady growth, the power sports industry scored the all-time record in 2020, when government-mandated isolation boosted demand for off-road vehicles hit 0.7 million sales for the first time ever, and machines were sometimes difficult to find.

In succeeding years sales have continued to be strong, dealers have built up inventories, and if you’re in the market for a new machine, you should find an excellent selection of new ATVs and UTVs this fall.

All of the manufactures have updated their lines for 2025.

Arctic Cat

A top value in UTVs for 2025 is the Arctic Cat Prowler Pro EPS, with an quiet three-cylinder engine, noise and vibration-reducing chassis design and 121⁄2 inches of ground clearance. Its quiet, yet powerful engine, features CVTech TrailBloc clutches, delivering 50 hp and 48 pounds foot of torque without the noise, and offering a smooth takeoff on every ride. Plus, the performance-spec clutching delivers quick throttle response.

Prowler Pro’s stock trail-tuned suspension has been designed with a lift kit to achieve a high ground clearance that will let you navigate tough trails with ease. In loaded and unloaded driving conditions, this side-by-side handles more aggressive terrain easier with less bounce and increased control, for an all-around better ride.

There’s an upgraded trans-axle for extra durability and a locking rear differential, providing the flexibility to adjust traction based on the terrain. Prowler Pro also comes with 14-inch aluminum rims and 26-inch tires.

Can Am

Can-Am is expected to return its line-up of popular Outlander ATVs for 2025, along with the side-by-side Defender, Commander, and Maverick models.

No matter where your work or recreation takes you, a Can-Am off-road vehicle can get you there, and help get your work completed more quickly. Can-Am has ATV and UTV models for the whole family, with plenty of comfort features.

Can-Am models are powered by Rotax engines for top performance without compromising reliability. With less noise and vibration, your experience is elevated to keep you focused on the trail or work project. When it comes to work, you can move loads up to 1,650 pounds with the Can-Am Outlander, 2,500 pounds with the Defender, 3,000 pounds with the Defender 6×6, and 2,000 pounds with the Commander.

Honda

Honda returns three models from its venerable multipurpose ATV lineup for 2025. The Foreman Rubicon, Foreman 4×4, and Rancher retain the versatile and reliable characteristics that have made them so popular over the years.

All three come in a variety of trim levels, and each is available in new colors, including TrueTimber Atera Camo, thanks to an extensive partnership with the popular camouflage brand. Honda multipurpose ATVs are known for their rugged reliability, as well as their powerful performance and confident handling.

Honda’s Foreman Rubicon ATV comes with enough muscle and versatility to perform, no matter the conditions. Powered by a “torquey” 518cc engine, the Foreman Rubicon has more than 1,300 pounds of towing capability and can easily haul challenging loads. Yet its independent rear suspension still delivers an easy-handling, sporty ride. Available in three trim levels to help personalize performance and handling, the U.S.-manufactured Foreman Rubicon is at home on any job site, ranch or trail.

HuntVe

A long-time leader in electric and hybrid UTVs, HuntVe introduces the 2025 Electra 4X4 Lithium utility and crew models. Both are powered by a 15.1 kWh/210Ah lithium battery with on-board automatic charging. Their 72-volt dual direct-drive DC motors produce 38 hp and consistently deliver smooth, quiet power while never over powering a single motor. Both Electra models feature full-time 4WD, and 30-plus mile range over moderate terrain.

A double wishbone suspension is used front and rear, with 26×9-14 tires front and rear. Ground clearance is 111⁄2 inches, with a turning radius of 18 and 20 feet, respectively. The large cargo bed has a carrying capacity of 700 pounds. Load capacity is 1,200 pounds, with a 1,500-pound towing capacity.

Overall length is 113 for the utility and 137 inches for the crew model. Width is 57 inches, with heights ranging from 76 to 82 inches. Wheel bases are 77 and 101 inches, and curb weights are 1,350 and 1,700 pounds. A multi-function display features digital speedometer, state of charge, forward, neutral, reverse and parking indicators, and seatbelt reminder lamps. Color choices are white, red, green, and black, with MSRP starting at $27,199.

John Deere

For 2025 John Deere has new Gator XUV 845 and Gator XUV 875 utility vehicles, bringing more refinement and power. There’s also an improved cargo box and more convenience features. Key enhancements include a relocated air intake, elevated by 12 inches to better protect the engine, and a new CVT air intake and exhaust system designed to pull in cleaner air, shielding the system from debris, water, and mud.

HVAC models can be customized with a factory-installed GreenStar Ready option, which allows for the easy addition of a StarFire receiver and universal display. The JDLink modem enables integration with the John Deere Operations Center, facilitating tasks such as boundary mapping with data wirelessly transmitted to the cab.

The cargo box is now wider, which results in a larger capacity and lower mud sling. It has a 12-volt power port, and includes extra dividers to secure loose items. Owners also can add a second storage level. At the platform level, there are integrated tie-down points and D-rings, four stake pockets on each side, and an optional utility rack can be mounted quickly and easily.

Kawasaki

All-new for 2025, the Kawasaki RIDGE side-by-sides are built for work and play while delivering all-day comfort. A 999cc Kawasaki-built four-cylinder in-line engine pairs with automotive-inspired premium features inside and out.

Every ride benefits from a multitude of automotive-inspired features – starting with interior lighting. A factory cab with advanced HVAC system (on select models) ensures comfort in varying weather.

RIDGE UTVs offer comfort features and premium fit and finish. A high-tech cabin has helpful technology, like a color display screen, Bluetooth capability, and Kawasaki’s exclusive RIDEOLOGY THE APP POWERSPORTS, connects you to RIDGE for a more informed ride. Other features include: High access vehicle width (64-inch), spacious three-passenger cabin, power mode selection (work/normal/sport), 14-inch aluminum wheels and large 27-inch tires and smartphone connectivity via RIDEOLOGY THE APP POWERSPORTS. RIDGE offers speed-sensitive electric power steering, a 1,000-pound load capacity tilting cargo bed, detachable tailgate, long-travel double wishbone suspension and high ground clearance. Also included is Kawasaki’s three-year limited warranty.

Polaris

For 2025, the Polaris RANGER XP 1000 NorthStar boasts a restyled front-end with a new bumper and grille for added durability. It comes with 29-inch tires, providing an extra inch of ground clearance for better maneuverability on rough terrain.

The Ultimate models feature factory-installed JBL audio for premium sound. Redesigned cab nets with a single-latch connection enhance entry and exit. The upgraded electric power steering system offers improved control, especially at low speeds. New accessories include an upper front bumper for enhanced durability and a reverse light harness for automatic rear lighting when reversing or parked.

The Polaris 2025 Sportsman Touring 570 offers solo or two-up versatility with its quick-latch, tool-less removable rear passenger seat. Enhanced comfort features include softer seat cushions so passengers are more secure. The Touring 570 lineup features a 7-inch touchscreen info-tainment display powered by RIDE COMMAND, with USB charging, enabling trail riders to use GPS to chart new routes, stay connected on group rides, and track every adventure.

Additional features include dual-arched A-arm front suspension, drive modes, high output LED lights to maximize time on the trail, 26-inch Duro tires and 14-inch aluminum wheels to provide strength on rough terrain and the confidence to tackle new trails, and a 3,500-pound Polaris HD winch with synthetic rope and auto-stop to clear heavier obstacles in the way.

Yamaha

For 2025, Yamaha’s new Wolverine X2 1000 XT-R boasts a potent 999cc DOHC eight-valve parallel-twin engine, delivering power and reliability, along with Yamaha Chip Controlled-Throttle (YCC-T) and driver-centric on-command 4WD, the reliable Ultramatic CVT drive system and electric power steering.

The Wolverine X2 1000 XT-R comes equipped with a heavy-duty Warn VRX4500 winch, integrated comfort suntop, front over-fenders to match the rear, blue LED interior lighting, rearview mirror, and a stylish XT-R-exclusive paint and graphics scheme.

Wolverine X2 1000 R-Spec comes wired for Yamaha’s Adventure Pro GPS system for next level of trail-ready navigation. Owners also have the option to add the Yamaha Genuine D-Mode accessory switch, enabling selection of crawl, trail or sport power delivery settings.

