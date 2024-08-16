A hunting outfitter reports on the upcoming Minnesota bear season. Peek inside the full service archery shop and range at Pappas Trading Post. Explore kayaking, hiking, canyoning and golf on the Isle of Arran in Scotland. Jeff reports on last weekend’s MWC tournament in South Dakota and enjoys some time off at home. Dan reports on his fishing trip to Lake Winnebago.
Dan Small Outdoors Radio: Show 1933
