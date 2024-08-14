Gear & Gadgets: Dogtra’s 1900S Wetlands Waterproof Remote e-collar, and more

The newly updated Dogtra 1900S Wetlands Waterproof Remote E-Collar now features Boost & Safety Level Lock. This hunting remote e-collar is designed for waterfowlers featuring a IPX9K waterproof rating, the highest waterproof level given.

The 1900S WETLANDS is a 1-dog e-collar system designed for large hunting dog breeds, 35 pounds and above, with a high output and long-range training functions.

Additional features include its Waterfowl Camo Finish, training functions: nick, continuous, HPP vibration & the new Boost.

A 127-level high output for large hunting dogs, three-quarter mile long range dog remote collar training, two hour rapid charge batteries, belt clip, LCD screen, non-stimulating high performance pager, and ergonomic curved collar.

With the Dogtra 1900S WETLANDS waterfowl camo, enhanced tactical fit, and aesthetics you will excel in the most demanding training conditions for waterfowl hunting.

Visit www.dogtra.com for more information.

The all-new Fathom II Lever Drag reels take a class-leading reel and raise the bar even more. The improvements take a class-leading reel and raise the bar even more with a Dura-Drag system, stainless steel main and pinion gear, aluminum spool, and removable top spacer bar and lugs. New models, sizing, features, and optimized billfish models round out the assortment to give a model for every application.

There are three gear ratio options: 5.3:1, 6.1:1, and 7.1:1 to adjust to how the fisherman wants the spool to rotate with one full rotation of the handle.

Additionally, there are multiple reel sizes ranging from 10XN, 15, 25N, 30, 40N, 60N to offer fishermen a wider variety of line capacity options.

Integrating the palm side plate and frame allows the Fathom II Lever Drag reels to be more compact in hand and increases strength. The Pull-to-Turn preset knobs allow the angler to truly set it and forget it. At the Fathom’s core is a stainless steel main and pinion gear and a forged and machined aluminum spool for maximum durability.

Visit www.purefishing.com for more information.

BUCK KNIVES INTRODUCES ALPHA HUNTER ELITE KNIFE

Crafted for hunters looking for a blade that can do it all, the Buck Alpha Hunter Elite combines high-performance Magna-Cut steel with a solid, high-ground blade shape, designed to move easily through material without bunching.

Jimping along the blade’s spine and handle makes it easy to choke up on the blade for those tricky blind cuts. The black machine-textured G10 handle provides a strong positive grip even when things get wet. Each handle scale is removable, allowing for easy cleanup after processing your prey. Pinch points on the handle increase control when using different grips on the knife for detailed work.

Full tang construction ensures durability, strength and overall balance.

A lanyard can be attached to the lanyard hole to enhance knife retention, aid in retrieval from its sheath, or add a bit of personalization.

The knife is made in the USA. Its imported Kydex sheath includes: Black sheath with rivets, locking, multi-position belt attachment, adapter plate, and hardware. Kydex sheaths are form-fitted to your knife and will have a very tight fit initially. The sheath will break in and loosen up a bit but will still securely hold your knife. It is normal to see plastic shavings after the first few uses.

More information can be found online at www.buckknives.com.

SMART FISH SCALE SIMPLIFIES MEASUREMENTS

BUBBA introduces the newest top-of-the-line fishing tool, the Pro Series Smart Fish Scale.

Featuring our ICONIC NON-SLIP GRIP, the Pro Series Smart Fish Scale is the perfect fish scale, whether you’re a hobbyist or a fierce competitor. The unmatched 60-POUND WEIGHT LIMIT and BEST-IN-CLASS ACCURACY OF ±0.3% offers a fully robust fish scale like never before. The Pro Series SFS features three different modes; Tournament Mode, Rally Mode, and Competition Mode that each include their own features and capabilities, such as a PRO SERIES SMART CULLING SYSTEM, auto data for total bag weight, livewell management of up to 8 fish, and the ability to compete with friends on one device. With the IPX7 WATERPROOF CARRY CASE and the IPX4 waterproof product design, you can ensure this product will never fail you even on the toughest days on the water.”

The Pro Series Smart Fish Scale works seamlessly with our mobile app built from the ground up to talk to the scale and track live data. It stores the weight of the fish, GPS location, weather / water conditions and makes it easy to share your results with your group of friends. The app has even more social connectivity such as hosting or joining of virtual tournaments where you can see other angler’s catches and weights being caught in real time.

Visit www.bubba.com to find more information about the product and how to purchase it.

HEVI-SHOT AMMUNITION HAS SEVERAL NEW LOADS FOR 2024

HEVI-Shot is proud to announce several new loads for 2024: An all-new, steel-shot product line and two new tungsten-shot line extensions.

The all-new, steel-shot product line – targeted for upland hunter – is aptly named HEVI-Steel Upland. These 12-gauge upland-focused loads feature 7.8 g/cc precision steel pellets, in size No. 6 or 7, dependable ignition, and a unique HEVI-Shot wad to produce exceptionally tight patterns. Their high velocity provides more downrange energy.

The first new line extension is HEVI-Metal Xtreme 12 Gauge in shot size No. 2/BB. HEVI-Metal Xtreme uses Pattern Density Technology to devote 30 percent of the payload to HEVI-Shot 12 g/cc tungsten pellets (size No. 2) and stack them over steel shot (size BB).

The dense tungsten pellets are three shot sizes smaller than the steel to ensure both layers have equal downrange performance. The load features the FLITECONTROL FLEX wad for consistent long-range patterns and is pushed at high velocities.

The second new line extension is HEVI-XII 410 Bore in shot sizes No. 5 and 7. Loaded with HEVI-Shot’s original 12 g/cc tungsten that’s 53.8 percent denser than steel, these loads double the downrange energy, hitting birds harder from a longer distance.

Visit www.hevishot.com for more information.