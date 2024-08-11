New Illinois Natural History Survey scientist had early interest ‘to be better angler’

Rob Mooney joined the Illinois Natural History Survey July 16 as an assistant research scientist.
Mooney completed his B.S. and M.S. at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse, and then went on to receive his Ph.D from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. Between finishing his Ph.D and arriving at INHS, he worked as a postdoctoral researcher and as an instructor in the Department of Integrative Biology at UW-Madison. We sat down with Mooney for a Q and A to learn more about his experiences and interests.