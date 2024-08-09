Search
Friday, August 9th, 2024
Friday, August 9th, 2024

State of Minnesota declares Aug. 9, 2024, as Game Fair Day

DNR Commissioner Sarah Strommen, right, presented the proclamation to one of the founders of Game Fair in Minnesota, Chuck Delaney, at the event’s opening day on Friday. (Photo by Rob Drieslein)

Attendees at Game Fair in Minnesota on Friday morning witnessed a proclamation signed by Gov. Tim Walz earlier this week and delivered to the grounds by DNR Commissioner Sarah Strommen. 

The State of Minnesota formally declared Friday, August 9, 2024, as Game Fair Day. Strommen presented the proclamation to one of the founders of Game Fair, Chuck Delaney, at the event’s opening day. 

Chuck and his late wife, Loral I Delaney, founded Game Fair in 1982 and it now draws more than 50,000 people every year. The event runs Aug. 9, 10, and 11 and Aug. 16, 17, and 18 at the Armstrong Ranch in Ramsey this year.

MORE COVERAGE FROM MINNESOTA OUTDOOR NEWS:

Green Beret brings his dog-handling skills to Game Fair in Minnesota

Al Lindner: With water levels back, late-summer fishing has been a bassin’ bonanza

Ron Schara: I used to be a good walleye angler. Am I still?

DNR Commissioner Sarah Strommen presents the proclamation to Chuck Delaney as Ron Schara and his daughter, Laura Schara, look on. (Photo by Rob Drieslein)

The proclamation reads as follows:

Whereas: Outdoor recreation is central to Minnesota’s identity, fundamental to its economy, and essential for health and quality of life; and whereas, since 1982, Game Fair has highlighted Minnesota’s rich history of hunting and outdoor recreation, serving as the nation’s largest outdoor family participation sporting event – an annual tradition for Minnesotans to come together, learn, and enjoy the great outdoors; and whereas, Game Fair was founded in 1982 by Chuck and his late wife Loral I Delaney, and is located at Armstrong Ranch Kennels in the city of Ramsey.

Game Fair hosts over 280 exhibitors and more than 50,000 people over two three-day weekends each year. In addition, as many as 4,000 to 5,000 dogs attend annually; and whereas, in addition to hosting Game Fair, the Delaneys have offered decades of contributions to the outdoor recreation industry as expert dog trainers, world-class trapshooters, and dedicated outdoorspeople; and whereas Game Fair Day is an opportunity to celebrate the contributions of Chuck and Loral I Delaney as individuals, and the collective contributions of Game Fair as a central, long-standing event in Minnesota’s outdoor recreation industry.

Now, therefore, I, Tim Walz, governor of Minnesota, do hereby proclaim Friday, August 9, 2024, as: Game Fair Day.

