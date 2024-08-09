Pennsylvania Mixed Bag: Public invited to comment on Bear Creek aquatic barrier removal project

Marienville, Pa. — The U.S. Forest Service is accepting public comments on a proposal to remove an old bridge on an unnamed tributary to Bear Creek associated with an abandoned section of state Highway 948 and restore the site to a more natural condition.

Removal of the collapsing bridge and restoration of the site would restore aquatic organism passage and stream channel and floodplain functions. The culvert is downstream from the current Highway 948 crossing of an unnamed tributary to Bear Creek in Highland Township, Elk County.

Johnsonburg, Pa. — The Rolfe Beagle Club will once again offer its popular Coyote and Crow Hunt over 10 days from Aug. 29 through Sept. 7. This is the 11th annual Fall Coyote and Crow Hunt.

Registration for the hunt must be received or postmarked no later than Aug. 28. All registrations must be received at the Rolfe Beagle Club, 1016 Long Level Road, Johnsonburg, PA 15845. Registration must include a phone number or an email. Questions may be addressed to wlhab9@gmail.com. Additional information can be found on the Rolfe Beagle Club Facebook page.

Longhouse Scenic Drive Road Construction

Warren, Pa. — The U.S. Forest Service announced that Longhouse Scenic Drive temporarily will be closed to through-traffic from just south of Jakes Rocks Road to just north of the entrance to Dewdrop Campground.

The closure was planned for Aug. 5-19. The road closure is necessary to allow the construction contractor to replace under-road culverts, including one on Mead Eddy Run.

All recreation sites along Longhouse Scenic Drive are planned to remain open during construction. During the closure, to reach the Dewdrop Campground, Elijah Run Boat Launch, and Kiasutha Recreation Area, drive north from the intersection of Longhouse Scenic Drive and state Route 321.

Chesapeake Bay Underwater Grass Thriving

Harrisburg ±—Underwater grass abundance – a key indicator of water quality and habitat – remained steady in 2023 in the Maryland portion of Chesapeake Bay, reaching 37,770 acres, according to data recently released by the Chesapeake Bay Program and Maryland’s Department of Natural Resources.

Overall, an estimated 82,937 acres of underwater grasses, also called submerged aquatic vegetation were distributed throughout Chesapeake Bay and its tidal tributaries in 2023, a 7% increase over 2022 acreage.

Grants Available for Restoration Projects

Pittsburgh — The U.S. Forest Service Eastern Region is announcing two requests for applications for Great Lakes Restoration Initiative projects. Through an agreement with the Environmental Protection Agency, the Forest Service anticipates that up to $6.2 million will be available for reforestation, ecosystem restoration and forest health improvements on non-federal lands in the Great Lakes basin of Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Minnesota, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

Launched in 2010, the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative strategically targets the biggest threats to the Great Lakes ecosystem and accelerates progress toward long-term restoration goals.

Applicants can be state agencies, Tribal Nations, nonprofit organizations, educational institutions and local governments within the Great Lakes basin. Cooperative Weed Management Area funding requests. Applications can be submitted through two separate requests for applications:

1. The Cooperative Weed Management Area Request for Applications funds partnership work to address invasive plant species that pose significant ecological threats; and 2. The Forest Restoration Request for Applications funds projects that mitigate forest insect and disease impacts, reduce runoff from degraded sites, or restore and connect riparian forest habitats.

All applications for this funding must be received in Grants.gov by 6 p.m. Sept. 18. For more information, visit here.

New Wild Plant Sanctuary in York County

​Harrisburg — The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources recently announced the designation of a new Wild Plant Sanctuary on private property in York County.

Magnolia Groves Wild Plant Sanctuary becomes the 19th private tract to be accepted into the department’s Wild Plant Sanctuary Program.

The distinction recognizes Terra Nova Capital, LLC, whose residential community design will avoid impacts to umbrella magnolia, a Pennsylvania threatened species. The real estate development firm envisions that the sanctuary will provide refuge not only for the magnolia, but for future residents, too.

Revitalization of Denton Hill State Park

Harrisburg — The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources recently announced the first phase of improvements to transform Denton Hill State Park into a four-season recreational destination in Potter County.

A first phase this summer will include the improvement of current hiking and biking trails; upgrading and opening traditional tent camping, recreational vehicle sites, and modern cabins; and reopening the iconic lodge as a venue for large events, including weddings.