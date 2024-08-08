Rare pickerel with a blue mouth was surprise birthday gift for Pennsylvania angler

Jack Bortz had never before fished this public water near Lake Wallenpaupack in Wayne County, Pa, but decided to try it on July 27.

He had no idea what to expect. All he had heard was that it was pleasant to paddle.

It was the Allentown civil engineer’s 26th birthday, and he was celebrating it by kayaking the lake he declined to name with his father, Doug Bortz, of Tafton.

They fish together often, usually out of their boat, but decided to float their kayaks this day. “I prefer to fish out of a kayak,” Jack said.