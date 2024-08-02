Search
Friday, August 2nd, 2024
Notes off a soiled cuff: Pennsylvania Game Commission adds to state game lands months after being questioned about the topic

Pennsylvania game commissioners, at their recent quarterly meeting, approved acquisitions that would add nearly 5,290 acres to state game lands. (Stock photo)

Five months after the Pennsylvania Game Commission’s former executive director was lectured by state senators in a hearing about the agency having too much state game land, the agency announced in July it was adding more than 5,000 acres to the nearly 1.6 million acres it controls.
I always thought adding to the game lands was a good thing. But I’ll won’t forget Sen. Scott Hutchinson, R-Butler, Clarion, Erie, Forest, Venango and Warren counties, saying the following at the Feb. 8 hearing:
“It’s a philosophical question – if you have fewer hunters and you keep increasing the amount of land, that doesn’t jive, it just doesn’t seem to make sense.”

