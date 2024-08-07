WI Daily Update: Mississippi becomes first state to lower limits as result of live sonar

The added pressure that live sonar has placed on fisheries across the country has become a controversial topic, and Mississippi recently became the first state to lower limits as a result of forward-facing sonar. Here are the details.
