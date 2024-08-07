“Unrestricted” category bluegill record broken in South Dakota

Jason Deroy, of Clear Lake, S.D., was underwater spearing when he set a new bluegill record on Pickerel Lake in northeastern South Dakota on July 6. This 1-pound fish breaks the “unrestricted” bluegill record, meaning it was taken by any legal method other than hook and line.

