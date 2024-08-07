Ralph Loos: Feds try encouraging non-lead hunting with economic incentives

No Illinois wildlife refuge was selected for a pilot program that will basically pay hunters who choose not to use lead ammunition on federal sites. And, in an unrelated move, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service announced it is planning to decrease the acreage open for hunting at a refuge in the state that is quite popular with hunters.

As expected, the USFWS in late July confirmed it is implementing a program at seven National Wildlife Refuges this fall “to test voluntary, incentive-based efforts to increase the use of lead-free ammunition by hunters on USFWS lands.”

When whispers of the program began to swirl last year, there was thought that the Crab Orchard National Wildlife Refuge might be part of the test.