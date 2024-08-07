Big changes for Little Rock Lake benefit fish, fish habitat in Minnesota’s Benton County

There aren’t many lakes to choose from in Benton County, but from a fishing standpoint, Little Rock Lake is the best of the lot. At more than 1,300 acres, it’s also the largest lake in the immediate area, and it’s located right off Highway 10 between St. Cloud and Rice.

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here