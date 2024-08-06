Squirrel, dove hunting available at Carlyle Lake in southern Illinois

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and Illinois DNR are offering squirrel and dove hunting opportunities on more than 10,000 acres at Carlyle Lake.

Daily sign-in and harvest recording are mandatory at hunter sign-in boxes located at all public access areas around the southern Illinois lake.

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here