Illinois’ Outdoor Calendar

AUG. 9: Little Wabash Longbeards NWTF Banquet, 5 p.m., Effingham Event Center, 1501 W. Fayette Ave., Effingham. Call 217-343-9510.

AUG. 10: Little Egypt Longbeards NWTF Banquet, 5 p.m., Celebrations Event Center, 1305 Crane Dr., Marion. Call 334-421-0043.

AUG. 17: White County Wild Turkey NWTF Banque, 5:30 p.m., Carmi Fairgrounds – Floral Hall, West Main St, Carmi. Call 618-383-2004.

AUG. 24: Ford County Turkey & Conservation NWTF Banquet, 5 p.m., Kruse Center, 207 N. Lawrence, Gibson City. Call 217- 249-0514.

SEPT. 7: Whitetails Unlimited Steeleville and Sparta Scholastic Trap Team Chapter Banquet, 4 p.m., American Legion Hall, 1303 S. Chester Street, Steeleville. Call 618-713-1518.

SEPT. 13: Whitetails Unlimited Central Illinois Chapter Banquet, 5 p.m., Effingham Events Center, 11501 West Fayette, Effingham. Call 217-821-8801.

SEPT. 14: Bond County Wild Turkey NWTF Banquet, 5 p.m., VFW, 11377 S. 4th St., Greenville. Call 309-369-8265.

SEPT. 21: Whitetails Unlimited Illinois South Deer Camp, 4 p.m., The Pavilion, 1602 Sioux Drive, Marion. Call 618-315-7739.

SEPT. 26: Whitetails Unlimited Rockford Area Chapter Banquet, 5:30 p.m., Lino’s, 15611 East State Street, Rockford. Call 815-670-0912.

SEPT. 28: Whitetails Unlimited Embarras Eagles Chapter Banquet, 4 p.m., West End Event Center, 202 Museum Drive, Newton. Call 618-562-8526.

OCT. 5: Whitetails Unlimited Alexander County Chapter Banquet, 4 p.m., Alexander-Pulaski Sportsmans Club, 19074 Sportman Club Road, Miller City. Call 618-559-8024.

OCT. 19: Whitetails Unlimited Southern Illinois Rack Attack Chapter Banquet, 4 p.m., St. John’s Catholic Church, 1519 Hazel, Red Bud. Call 618-559-8024.

OCT. 26: Whitetails Unlimited Area 51 Chapter Banquet 4 p.m., Pana Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie #4109, 186 US-51, Pana. Call 217-820-7717.

NOV. 2: Whitetails Unlimited Montgomery County Prairie Chapter Banquet 5 p.m., Litchfield Community Center, 1100 S. State Street, Litchfield. Call 217-971-7110.

MEETINGS

Arlington Anglers: Third Tuesday of every month, 6:30 p.m., Poplar Creek Bowling Alley Hoffman Estates. Call Chris Popp 630-337-4520.

Calumet Region Chapter Izaak Walton League: Second Saturday, 11 a.m., Dolton. Call 708-525-4051.

Chicago#1 Chapter Izaak Walton League: Annually in July at national convention. Call Wendy Reid, 708-895-0850.

Decatur Chapter Izaak Walton League: First Friday, 7:30 p.m., Decatur. Call Jackie Wooten, 217-428-6403.

Des Plaines Chapter Izaak Walton League: Third Thursday, 7:30 p.m., Des Plaines. Call Donald Johanson, 847-358-9023.

Elgin Chapter Izaak Walton League: First Tuesday, 7 p.m., Elgin. Call William Jones, 847-742-3205.

Fox Valley Area Anglers: Every fourth Tuesday of the month, Tap House Grill, St. Charles, 7 p.m. Visit www.fvaaonline.com.

Frank Anetsberger Chapter Izaak Walton League: Northbrook Civic Center, Northbrook. Call John Sundquist, 847-564-3266.

Geneseo Chapter Izaak Walton League: Second Monday 7:30 p.m., Geneseo. Call 309-944-6522.

Happy Hookers Bass Club: First Tuesday of every month, 7 p.m., Haydens Crossing. Call Jim Pattin, 815-513-5687.

Havana Chapter Izaak Walton League: Meets third Sunday, 1:30 p.m., Astoria. Call Dawn Butler, 309-241-7768.

Kewanee Chapter Izaak Walton League: First Tuesday 7 p.m., Giant Goose Conservation & Education Center, Atkinson. Call Richard Gibson, 309-853-5245.

Northern Illinois Anglers Association: Fourth Wednesday of the month, 7 p.m., B.B.S.C. Call Sam Thomas, 815-953-1372.

Peoria Chapter Izaak Walton League: Second Tuesday, 6 p.m., East Peoria. Call John Purple, 309-681-4010.

Quad County Hunters Chapter of Muskies Inc.: March-May and July-Feb. Second Thursday of the month, 7:30 p.m. Call Duane Landmeier, 815-286-7170.

Riverside Fishing Club: Second Thursday of the Month, Moose Lodge, Berwyn. Call 630-235-2162.

Silver Creek QF: First Tuesday of the month, 7 p.m., Alternating Mascoutah Steak House & Fuehnes, Damiansville. Call Pat Danies, 618-558-8072.

Take Pride in America: Second Monday of every month, 7 p.m., Crab Orchard Refuge Visitor Center. Call Ed Tresnak, 618-997-3344.

Woodford County Chapter Izaak Walton League: Last Tuesday of month, 7 p.m., Metamora. Call 309-696-0208.

Midwest Musky Club: January to June and August to December, first Thursday of the month, 7:30 p.m., Village Sportsmans Club, 5201 W 115 St., Alsip. Call 773-972-6634.