Amateur Trapshooting Association participants completing another Grand run in Sparta, Ill.

Sparta, Ill. — The annual Amateur Trapshooting Association’s Grand American Trapshooting Championships will wrap up Aug. 10 at the World Shooting and Recreational Complex in Sparta, Ill.

Sparta has hosted the Grand since 2006, not counting the pause during the COVID year.

This is the 125th year for the Grand American. More than 20 shooting competitions have been held this year, and more than 5,000 competitors and spectators from across the world have been on hand.

“We are thrilled to welcome the Grand American competitors, spectators, vendors, and sponsors back to Illinois again this year,” DNR Director Natalie Phelps Finnie said as the 2024 Grand opened July 31.

The Shooting Complex has 120 trap houses stretching 3.5 miles, two sporting clays courses, 24 combination trap and skeet fields, and cowboy action shooting. It also features more than 1,000 camping sites that were utilized for the Grand.