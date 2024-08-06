Search
Tuesday, August 6th, 2024
Tuesday, August 6th, 2024

Amateur Trapshooting Association participants completing another Grand run in Sparta, Ill.

More than 20 shooting competitions have been held this year, and more than 5,000 competitors and spectators from across the world have been on hand. (Stock photo)

Sparta, Ill. — The annual Amateur Trapshooting Association’s Grand American Trapshooting Championships will wrap up Aug. 10 at the World Shooting and Recreational Complex in Sparta, Ill.

Sparta has hosted the Grand since 2006, not counting the pause during the COVID year.

This is the 125th year for the Grand American. More than 20 shooting competitions have been held this year, and more than 5,000 competitors and spectators from across the world have been on hand.

MORE COVERAGE FROM ILLINOIS OUTDOOR NEWS:

Bear(s) make regular pit stops in Illinois

Here’s how to tighten your archery groups ahead of the hunting season

Controlled archery hunt ‘best course of action’ to manage Lake Springfield’s deer in central Illinois

“We are thrilled to welcome the Grand American competitors, spectators, vendors, and sponsors back to Illinois again this year,” DNR Director Natalie Phelps Finnie said as the 2024 Grand opened July 31.

The Shooting Complex has 120 trap houses stretching 3.5 miles, two sporting clays courses, 24 combination trap and skeet fields, and cowboy action shooting. It also features more than 1,000 camping sites that were utilized for the Grand.

Illinois’ Outdoor Calendar

Staff Report August 6, 2024

A look at upcoming outdoors-related events from across Illinois published in the Aug. 9, 2024, edition of Outdoor News.

