The term fish passage in rivers has been a buzzword for years among fish biologists and is often used when describing the advantages of allowing fish to move upstream or down to find suitable habitat and breeding grounds without being stopped by dams.

“It’s amazing to see what the fish can do when the habitats get reconnected,” said Max Wolter, DNR Sawyer County fisheries biologist in Hayward, Wis.

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here