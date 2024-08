Saltwater anglers often pursue a ‘grand slam’ that involves catching four prized sport fish in the same day. Technically, the IGFA says a grand slam is three species, but apparently they fish more than play baseball, and here we will consider a grand slam as four species.

It is a fun idea, challenging anglers to diversify their approach and understand how to target more than just a single species. In northern Wisconsin anglers have the opportunity for a redhorse grand slam.

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here