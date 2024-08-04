Russ Mason: Wildlife councils succeed in educating public on merits of hunting; why not employ a similar approach on R3?

Arguably, the time is coming when most state fish and wildlife agencies won’t have the expertise to effectively promote hunting and fishing. The consequences are profound, not only for hunters and anglers, but also for the future of conservation.

The reasons for this decline boil down to an ever-increasing emphasis on representation. Reasonably enough, agencies want employees with a wide diversity of backgrounds that reflect the diversity of the general public. The perspective is that diversity is a key to relevance, which is why diversity is a pillar of the Association of Fish and Wildlife Agencies Relevancy Roadmap. It’s been an uphill climb.