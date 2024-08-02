Search
Friday, August 2nd, 2024
Mike Schoonveld: Are intra-lake ballast regulators needed to control invasive species in Great Lakes?

The large arrows on this map show the commercial, intra-lake ships coursing through Lake Huron at the time this article was being produced. The battle to stop the spread of invasives via ballast water continues. (Screenshot from www.marinetraffic.com)

There have been invasive species in the Great Lakes for more than a century.
Early on, few people were concerned with invasives and the efforts to curtail the early arrivals or prevent additional ones from becoming established. Fingers pointed to man-made canals when sea lampreys and alewives got into the “upper” lakes – the Great Lakes above Niagara Falls, specifically, the Erie Canal that connected the upper lakes to the Hudson River which flowed freely into the Atlantic at New York, and the Welland Canal connecting Lake Erie and Lake Ontario, bypassing Niagara Falls.

digital devicesThis content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here.

