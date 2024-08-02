Are we in the heyday of walleye fishing on Lake Erie? Experts say yes

Walleye fishing on Lake Erie is possibly the best it has ever been, and fisheries biologists don’t expect it to slow down anytime soon.

Several factors aligned to make the chances of catching a good-sized walleye – 18 inches or longer – better than ever. In the past six years, phenomenal hatches of walleyes, including the best on record in 2021, put more adult walleyes than ever recorded – 89 million in 2023 – in the lake, said Travis Hartman, Lake Erie Fisheries program administrator for the Ohio DNR Division of Wildlife.

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here