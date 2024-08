If you’ve made any attempt to purchase rifle, pistol, or shotshell primers lately it’s most likely you didn’t find any especially shotshell primers. Of all the components needed to reload ammunition, shotshell primers seem to be almost non-existent. There are several factors affecting this shortage and it doesn’t appear things will get better anytime soon. […]

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here