Stocked walleyes supplementing a good fishery on Thousand Island Lake in Michigan’s Gogebic County

With a relatively remote setting in the western Upper Peninsula and strong populations of walleye, pike, and panfish, Gogebic County’s Thousand Island lake is a fisherman’s paradise.

Supplemental stocking by the local lake association helps maintain a viable walleye fishery. There also are a lot of northern pike in Thousand Island Lake, but most are on the small side. Because of consistent complaints about the undersized pike there is currently no size limit for pike on Thousand Island Lake and a daily possession limit of five, only one of which may be 24 inches or larger.

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here