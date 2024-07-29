Search
Tuesday, July 30th, 2024
Subscribe to Outdoor News

Apply for onX Adventure Forever Grants through Aug. 16

From 2018 to 2023, onX’s grant program has helped secure and improve public access to 154,000 acres, and support the maintenance and building of 255 miles of trails. (Stock photo)

onX, a leader in outdoor digital navigation, recently announced that the next application deadline for their Adventure Forever Grants will be Aug. 16, 2024. The Adventure Forever Grant program creates opportunities for nonprofits, land trusts, tribal nations, and other community groups to unlock funding for projects related to access and stewardship. 

Since its founding in 2009, onX has committed itself to conserving and protecting access to the natural landscapes that fuel adventures. From 2018 to 2023, onX’s grant program has helped secure and improve public access to 154,000 acres, and support the maintenance and building of 255 miles of trails. 

“The fast pace of land development and the increased usage from outdoor recreation in recent years have put added stress on our public lands, and with that comes risks of closure, in addition to degraded outdoor experiences,” said Corporate Philanthropy and Advocacy Manager at onX, Lisa Nichols. “Improving access and promoting stewardship of our precious public lands is fundamental to the DNA of onX, and something we are continuously expanding upon.” 

MORE COVERAGE FROM OUTDOOR NEWS:

Report from onX shines light on important but fragile private-lands access programs

Mississippi reduces crappie limits, becoming first state to reduce limits in response to live sonar

Scouting tip: Never underestimate the power of natural foods to pull in whitetails

Projects considered for grants include those that: acquire and conserve, protect access routes, build trails that give back, support voluntary private land access, restore trails and riding areas, and grow a community of stewards. Funding amounts vary based on project type and location, but typically fall between $5,000 and $25,000. All grantees must be based in the U.S. Applications will be accepted until Aug. 16, 2024, at 11:59 p.m. Mountain Time. 

To learn more about previous access success stories, and how onX is able to open up access to hunters and other outdoor enthusiasts, read the story on the conservation of McDonald’s Ferry Ranch near Wasco, Oregon, which onX was able to help support in conjunction with Western Rivers Conservancy. This 4,054 acre parcel, which also opened up access to a previously landlocked 598 acre piece of BLM land, now provides opportunity for hunters, rafters, hikers, and fisherman along the John Day River. 

Visit here to apply or to learn more about onX’s Adventure Forever Grants program.

