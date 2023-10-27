Report from onX shines light on important but fragile private-lands access programs

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Privately-owned land that’s open to public hunting is an important part of creating more access opportunities across the country, but the programs that connect landowners and hunters often are in various stages of fragility.