Pennsylvania game lands system to grow by 5,300 acres

Harrisburg — Pennsylvania game commissioners, at their recent quarterly meeting, approved acquisitions that would add nearly 5,290 acres to state game lands.

That involves the purchase of 13 properties. They are:

– Roughly 195 acres in Coolspring Township, Mercer County, adjoining State Game Land 294. Acquiring this property will fill in gaps between two separate tracts of State Game Land 294.

– Roughly 660 acres in Cherry and Clay townships, Butler County, adjoining State Game Land 95. A heron rookery located on a freshwater pond on the property provides a unique wildlife habitat feature.

– Roughly 1,153 acres in Northampton Township, Somerset County, near State Game Land 82. The property contains critical and unique habitat, including the headwaters of Brush Creek, a high-quality cold-water fishery.

– Roughly 10 acres in Buffington Township, Indiana County. This is an indenture to State Game Land 79.

– Roughly 1,747 acres in the City of St. Marys, Elk County, adjoining State Game Land 14. This property is in the core of the elk range and is the headwaters of numerous tributaries to high-quality trout streams.

– Roughly 7 acres in Beccaria Township, Clearfield County, adjacent to State Game Land 60. This parcel contains critical and unique riparian habitat.

– Roughly 7 acres in Beccaria Township, Clearfield County, adjacent to State Game Land 60. This is a separate parcel from the one above.

– Roughly 210 acres in Howard Township, Centre County, adjacent to State Game Land 323. This parcel will provide critical access to game lands and adjacent partner lands that are open to hunting.

– Roughly 578 acres in Logan and Frankstown townships, Blair County, near State Game Land 166. This property contains unique habitat that will benefit several species of greatest conservation need, and will be managed to provide high-quality grouse habitat.

– Roughly 504 acres in Middle Paxton Township, Dauphin County, adjoining State Game Land 211. This parcel will provide critical access to a remote portion of State Game Land 211.

– Roughly 73 acres in East Penn Township, Carbon County, adjacent to State Game Land 217. This acquisition protects critical and unique habitat on Kittatinny Ridge, a Globally Important Bird Area.

– Roughly 139 acres in Heidelberg Township, Lebanon County, and Elizabeth Township, Lancaster County, near State Game Land 46. This game land is heavily used by hunters and non-hunters and this acquisition would increase the opportunity for these groups to enjoy the outdoors.

– Roughly 7 acres in Nockamixon Township, Bucks County, an indenture to State Game Land 56.

Hunters and other users of Pennsylvania’s state game lands system should be aware that none of these additions are yet final. Some are contingent upon third parties receiving funding through grants or other means. What’s more, the Board of Commissioners’ approval of the agreements is but one step in the land-transfer process.

When that process is completed, and the properties are officially game lands, the Game Commission will post signs to that effect, stating that they’re now available for public use.

In other action, the Game Commission acquired a one-half interest in roughly 2,271 acres of subsurface oil, gas and mineral real estate located in and under State Game Land 66 in Sullivan and Wyoming counties.

The agreement with Wespath Benefits and Investments and the General Board of Global Ministries of the United Methodist Church will give the Game Commission greater control over any possible future resource development efforts that would impact the unique habitat on this game land.

Game Commissioners also approved a non-surface oil and gas cooperative agreement with JKLM Energy LLC, involving roughly 3,459 acres of State Game Land 37 in Tioga Township, Tioga County.