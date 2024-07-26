Scorching summer has many anglers staying home in Pennsylvania

This summer’s wicked-hot weather has put a crimp in angling and boating on some waters across Pennsylvania.
Bait sales were sluggish at B & B Lures tackle shop in York County, although the shop was doing a brisk business in rods, reels, and other tackle, said B & B owner Gordon Brady in late July. ”What that tells us is people are fishing, but they aren’t making a day of it; they’re not staying out for as long as they normally would.”
One fisherman who did spend six hours on the water had just one bass, a 3-pounder, to show for his effort – an indication that fish have been laying low, too.