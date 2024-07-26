Search
Friday, July 26th, 2024
Friday, July 26th, 2024

Maumee River’s scenic status celebrated in Ohio on 50th anniversary

A view of the Maumee River, which has been a designated scenic river for 50 years. (Photo courtesy ODNR)

Toledo, Ohio — The Ohio DNR (ODNR) and Metroparks Toledo recently celebrated the 50th anniversary of the Maumee River’s state scenic and recreational designation with a special event for river enthusiasts.

“Today, we’re not just celebrating the anniversary of the scenic river designation of the Maumee River, but also the foresight of the communities and agencies who supported the designation and have served as caretakers for this magnificent river for 50 years,” said ODNR Director Mary Mertz. “The high quality of the river has been maintained and not only provides habitat for native flora and fauna, it also enhances the quality of life in northwest Ohio.”

ODNR and Metroparks Toledo offered a wide range of in- and out-of-the water activities such as guided hikes, streamside demonstrations, talks about aquatic critters, hands-on activities, paddling safety, chats with local native nursery vendors, live music, and the ODNR Division of Wildlife’s mobile kitchen. Attendees were able to discuss the benefits of a healthy river with ODNR experts and other local conservation organizations.

“The Maumee River is part of our history and our future, both as a community and a park system,” said Dave Zenk, executive director of Metroparks Toledo. “Our first park, Side Cut, and our newest park, Glass City, are among the seven Metroparks on the river totaling 924 acres and 11.4 miles of shoreline. The State Scenic River designation has helped highlight the natural and historical significance of this tremendous resource here in northwest Ohio.”

The Maumee River is an important historical and cultural asset in northwest Ohio. The river’s watershed is more than 5,000 square miles and drains some of the richest farmland.

The original 1974 “scenic” designation includes 43 miles of the Maumee River from the Ohio-Indiana state line to the U.S. Route 24 bridge, west of Defiance.

The scenic river section is characterized by a broad meandering floodplain. Valley walls rise sharply in comparison to the surrounding terrain. Its stream banks support a healthy, forested corridor.

Learn more about the Maumee State Scenic River at ohiodnr.gov.

