Gear & Gadgets: Piscifun’s waterproof backpack, and much more

100% Waterproof: The certified material and the air-tight zipper make the Piscifun backpack 100% waterproof. The waterproof phone case will give extra protection to your phone

Floating & Lightweight: The weight of TPU backpack is 70% off the same volume of PVC bag. The one-way air holes can easily inflate the backpack and increase buoyancy(This is not an approved PFD)

Durable & Stable: The TPU material is more durable that it would not crack even in the temperature range from -40 to 158

Environmental Material: The environmental TPU material is odorless and easy to degrade

Comfortable Carrying System: To improve comfort, Piscifun backpack included breathable padded back, detachable waist belt, adjustable chest strap and multifunctional lanyard

For more information on this backpack or other products, please visit www.piscifun.com.

Old Timer Lithium Ion Electric Fillet Knife: The Lithium Ion Electric Fillet Knife was designed to make every fisherman fillet like a pro. Old Timer ergonomic grip handle, built-in 7.2V Lithium Ion battery and detachable 8-in stainless steel optimal curved tip blades are just a few features that will make quick work of your catch. This is the last electric fillet knife you will need to buy.

• Dimensions: 8.5inch handle length

• Weighs 1.2lbs

• 16,000 rpm

• For Safety Trigger Guard and Blade Release for Added Security

• Battery Life Indicator

• Run time of the battery with load: 0.75 hours

• Run time of the battery without load: 1.5 hours

• Charge time: 3.5 hours

• UL & ETL approved What’s Included:

• 8in Stainless Steel Stiff Blade (3cr13)

• Charging Cord

• Ventilation System to Maximize Transmission Output

• LED Battery Indicator

• Trigger Lock

• Guard

• Zippered Carry/Storage Case

For more information on this knife or other knives, please visit www.knives.com.

TAKE EM’! DEADLY DUPLEX DUAL SHOT FROM REMINGTON

Remington Duplex shells are loaded with two different sizes of steel shot for ultimate performance at all ranges. Blended, high velocity magnum steel payload gives dense patterns with the smaller shot size close up, while the larger shot hits hard close and maintains energy at longer ranges.

This is a maximum velocity load for true magnum-blended steel payloads. An ultra capacity stealth hull features a high base, quality head and drab hull for less reflection. The Duplex™ shot load features two shot sizes for deadly patterns at all ranges and the Remington wad is a super-tough, versatile four-petal shot cup that protects barrels and performs across wide range of choke designs.

Visit www.remington.com for more information everything Remington-related and for more information on the new Duplex Dual Shot.

NEW HEVI-SHOT HEVI-STEEL UPLAND LOADS NOW AVAILABLE

HEVI-Shot recently launched a new product line called HEVI-Steel Upland. The two new high-velocity, 12-gauge dove and quail loads feature precision steel pellets, dependable ignition, and a unique HEVI-Shot wad to produce exceptionally tight patterns. This new product line is now available at select dealers and online – check with your local ammo store for availability.

When a dove races across a field or a covey of quail erupts at your feet, speed matters. New HEVI-Steel Upland is faster than competing steel loads. The velocity boost they gave these loads makes it easier to connect on hard-flying birds and delivers more energy on impact. They are perfect for upland hunters looking for a good, non-toxic, steel-shot option at a competitive price point.

Aided by HEVI-Shot’s best-in-class wad and precision manufacturing techniques, HEVI-Steel Upland hits hard every time. Its high velocity of 1,350 feet per second (fps) provides ideal downrange energy. The two new 12-gauge, 2-3/4-inch loads will be available in shot size No. 6 or 7 and sold in a 25-count box.

HEVI-Shot ammunition can be found at dealers nationwide or online. For more information on all products from HEVI-Shot, visit www.hevishot.com.

WILDLIFE RESEARCH CENTER INTRODUCES TRAIL’S END 307

Over 4 decades ago, Wildlife Research Center ® started out with one simple idea, to make a better deer scent than anything else on the market. It had taken many years of extensive field testing on wild deer in the wild. 100’s of ingredients and formulations were tested to get it just right. Then in 1983, the winning combination, Trail’s End ® #307 ® became the scent that started it all.

This Classic formula of Trail’s End ® #307 ® is a complex blend of doe urine with estrus secretions and other ingredients, some of which are not well known, but are highly effective at attracting whitetail bucks.

This powerful attractor scent hits several appeals all at once.

It really brings in the bucks during all parts of the season, especially during the rut; and does love it too.

In 1983, Wildlife Research Centers ® started distributing Trail’s End ® #307 ® and even now it is still one of their most popular scent products and considered an old trusty for many experienced deer hunters out there. It’s also one of the best scent choices out there for young and new hunters, to help bring in more action on the deer stand. It’s the Smell Your Trophy Buck Has Been Waiting For!

Be sure to get yourself a bottle of Trail’s End ® #307 ® this season and Fire Up Your Hunt™

The products are 100% Money-Back Guaranteed – direct by Wildlife Research Center ®.

For more information on the entire line of scent elimination products and hunting lures from Wildlife Research Center, inc. visit www.wildlife.com.