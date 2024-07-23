Bill Hilts, Jr.: Former record lake trout from New York was on a feeding frenzy

What causes a fish to grow to record proportions? Age certainly helps, and genetics may play a role. However, one big reason is an available food source that is both plentiful and full of nutrition. Mother Nature may also play an important role, too, in determining how things happen in the outdoor environment.

A perfect case in point was New York’s record lake trout that was caught in the shadow of Old Fort Niagara at the mouth of the mighty Niagara River on the fringe of the famed Niagara Bar. The year was 1994 – 30 years ago!

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here