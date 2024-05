One of the main reasons we hunt for deer is food.

Sure, hunting to survive isn’t a necessity in this day and age, but for many of us venison is a delicacy, and it tastes even better when one completes the full circle – from hunt, harvest and to table. Now, that doesn’t mean an empty freezer at the end of the season equates to a wasted effort. While putting venison on the table is a motivating factor to hit the woods, the experience of the hunt is what truly drives us to pick up a rifle or bow.

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here