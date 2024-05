Every heavy rain event this spring into mid-summer in the western Lake Erie watershed is contributing to the now-annual, late-summer eruption of the infamously familiar “green goop” – toxic blue-green algae blooms – on the much-beloved big lake.

The forecast is gloomy, just given the rain events thus far. These nasty blooms will continue to expose a major smoke-and-mirrors flaw in a massive program so hailed by Ohio Gov. DeWine and the state legislature as the cure. We all know it as H2Ohio.

